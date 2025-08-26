Is Harry Styles Dating Zöe Kravitz?

Rumors are swirling that Harry Styles and Zöe Kravitz are more than just friends, after being spotted walking arm-in-arm through the cobblestone streets of Rome. Sure, you can go on a stroll with a friend, but in Rome? And with the sexy Harry freaking Styles? This might not just be a platonic (literal) walk in the park.

Harry Styles on the Latest List of Lads Linked to Kravitz

According to Page Six, the fan who saw the pair asked for a photo, a request the “Watermelon Sugar” declined, although politely. They said, “I asked for a picture before that, and he said he was offline, but was so sweet and held my hand.” A social media user pointed out that if Kravitz is romancing Styles, she’s breaking the girl code. One wrote on X, “Man, she’s Taylor’s friend and he’s her ex, I find that so weird,” while another tweeted, “Isn't she Taylor's friend?”

“Greedy” Kravitz

One social media user reposted the photos of the two and captioned it with “Channing Tatum. Austin Butler. Harry Styles. I’ve never seen greed like this in my entire life.” Before being linked to Styles, Kravitz was also rumored to be romancing her co-star Austin Butler (although, hear us out, they’re actors and promoting a new film). However, the rumors about the co-stars seem to be found since they’ve been seen getting cozy on the red carpet and getting their flirt on at a bar in Paris.

Before Butler, Kravitz was also seen out and about with Noah Centineo. They were first photographed after leaving Danielle Haim’s birthday party together in Manhattan. They were also spotted leaving a bar in Los Angeles during the Oscars ceremony and hanging out in Brooklyn during that weekend, according to People.

The actress and filmmaker was previously in a relationship with Channing Tatum since 2021 before getting engaged in 2023. They split up in 2024. Before that, he was married to actor Karl Glusman.