Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Legendary Bruce Springsteen Album Turns 50 Today

It’s hard to believe that Bruce Springsteen was in danger of being released by his record company, Columbia Records, if it wasn’t successful. The first two albums, “Greetings from Asbury…

Joel Katz
Bruce Springsteen smiling on stage with a guitar and mic stand, dark backgound

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 28: Bruce Springsteen performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2016 in New York City.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe that Bruce Springsteen was in danger of being released by his record company, Columbia Records, if it wasn’t successful. The first two albums, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.” and “The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle,” were amazing. “Greetings” is one of my all-time favorite albums by any artist. Neither was commercially successful.

Regardless, it obviously didn’t matter because his third studio album, Born to Run, was unbelievably huge. The big hit he needed was the title track, and Freehold, New Jersey’s Bruce hasn’t worried about being fired since.

I was too young to remember its release, but my older brother Rob recalls buying it the day it came out. I would listen to his copy when he wasn’t home because he didn’t let me touch his things. Please don’t tell him.

Bruce Didn't Like the Album

According to People, Peter Ames Carlin, author of the book Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run, says that Bruce almost scrapped the entire album. Ames Carlin said, “Springsteen heard the final album for the first time. Part of the way through “Jungleland,” the album’s last track, Springsteen started analyzing the song, and he didn’t like it.” He suggested they start all over and release a live version instead because he thought the songs sounded better live.

Related: Bruce and JBJ Have Lunch in Freehold

It’s a good thing Bruce changed his mind. I guess we’d never know what we were missing, but we would be missing a lot.

Bruce was wrong because Born to Run wound up being hugely successful and introduced him to audiences who had never heard his music.

“Born to Run” has been certified seven times Platinum and was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

Happy anniversary, Bruce and "Born to Run!"

Born to RunBruce SpringsteenBruce Springsteen And The E Street BandFreehold
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Chris Brown leaves the Los Angeles courthouse after a probation progress hearing
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: August 25Briana Kelley
The 10cc logo is projected behind the stage as the band performs in front of the red and yellow logo with a star in the center of the zero.
Music10cc Greatest Hits Tour Coming to Carteret PAC [Interview]Joel Katz
Members of music group Backstreet Boys (L-R) Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough attend the "United We Stand" benefit concert
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: August 24Megan Zahnd
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect