10cc Greatest Hits Tour Coming to Carteret PAC [Interview]

If you’re a fan of the band 10cc, then you probably know who Graham Gouldman is. Even if his name doesn’t sound familiar, the songs he’s written and performed will….

Joel Katz
The 10cc logo is projected behind the stage as the band performs in front of the red and yellow logo with a star in the center of the zero.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: 10cc perform on stage at British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park on July 13, 2014 in London, United Kingdom.

(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of the band 10cc, then you probably know who Graham Gouldman is. Even if his name doesn’t sound familiar, the songs he’s written and performed will.

He’s the only original member of the band, but others have been with 10cc since the early to mid-seventies.

You’re most likely very familiar with a couple of their amazing songs. The list includes hits like “I’m Not In Love,” which turns 50 this year. You'll also remember “The Things We Do for Love,” and “Rubber Bullets.”

Other than the 10cc songs he’s written, he penned many others for other artists and bands.

In the mid-to-late sixties, he was responsible for some hit songs. He wrote songs like "For Your Love," "Heart Full of Soul," and "Evil Hearted You" for The Yardbirds.

Graham also wrote "Bus Stop" and "Look Through Any Window" for The Hollies. "No Milk Today" and "Listen People" are a couple more he penned for Herman's Hermits.

Graham also worked with the Ramones and formed Common Knowledge, later Wax, with Andrew Gold.

During my conversation with Graham, he told me he never changes up a song during a concert because “The audience wants to hear it in its original form. Every night is different, every audience is different, they’re thinking ‘I want to hear this as near to the record as possible’ so don’t get sort of fed up doing it.”

10cc’s Graham Gouldman Interview

Regarding continuing to tour after half a century, Graham shared, “I always say I’ll never stop, but I’ll be stopped by something. As long as I’m enjoying it, and I love doing it, I will continue to do it. If I stopped enjoying it, I think audiences pick up on that if you’re just going through the motions.”

10cc has more than 30 million albums sold and is one of the few bands to achieve commercial, critical, and creative success. During their shows, they perform for nearly two hours and play all their hits.

The 10cc Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hit Tour is coming to the Cateret Performing Arts Center on September 13th 2025.

Get tickets and information at CarteretPAC.com

