American Idol Auditions Coming to New Jersey

If you remember American Idol as I do when it first came on the scene in 2002, you know it has changed significantly over the years. I assume you recall or have seen the old American Idol footage from the first season when Kelly Clarkson was the first winner. It looks like it was low-budget at the time, especially compared to the ultra-high professional production it is today.

It’s 2025, and Season 24 (Season 9 on ABC) auditions for American Idol’s Idol Across America will visit New Jersey face-to-face via Zoom to search for singing talent.

They’re hosting open-call virtual Zoom auditions for American Idol Garden State singers with superstar aspirations.

During this season’s first round of American Idol, anyone can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers for the show, and you’ll get real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next American Idol.

American Idol NJ Contestants

No one from New Jersey has ever won, but there have been a few that advanced to near the top. Camryn Champion, who is from Lumberton, New Jersey, competed on season 20 a couple of years ago.

Manasquan’s Cole Hallman competed during the same season as Camryn. We Ani from Paterson, New Jersey, fell short even though she made it into the top five during the competition. We was my pick to win.

There’s also the pride of East Brunswick, Jax. Jax appeared on American Idol Season 14 in 2015 and finished third.

This is the sixth year in a row for Idol Across America. It’s a live virtual nationwide search that features audition days for all 50 states, including New Jersey.

It makes it possible for those who don’t have the time or means to travel for an audition. New Jersey’s Idol Across America auditions are scheduled for September 4th by virtual Zoom.