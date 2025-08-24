Contests
LISTEN LIVE

African Children’s Choir is Coming to Sparta, NJ

Music for Life has seventeen children in the African Children’s Choir from Uganda. Their ages range from eight to ten. Local New Jersey families host the members of the group in their homes. The…

Joel Katz
African Children's Choir is celebrating their 40th anniversary. This is a picture from 1984 of the choir posing for a photo

Pictured in 1984, The African Children’s Choir is in it’s 40th year.

Music for Life/African Children's Choir

Music for Life has seventeen children in the African Children’s Choir from Uganda. Their ages range from eight to ten. Local New Jersey families host the members of the group in their homes. The kids not only get to see the world, but they can also share and learn about new customs, food, and culture.

The African Children’s Choir is marking over four decades of transforming lives through the power of music, education, and hope. They’ve begun a tour of more than one hundred cities.

African Children's Choir Event Information

The Choir is making a stop at Sparta Evangelical Free Church in Sparta, New Jersey, on September 21st at 6:00 PM.

Audiences all over the world have enjoyed their heartwarming performances. The show blends traditional hymns and African cultural sounds. They also share stories of God’s faithfulness through joyful worship.

All of the young children in the African Children’s Choir are from vulnerable backgrounds across Africa. The African Children’s Choir serves as a powerful testament to the resilience and potential of Africa’s future leaders.

Related: Wharton Performing Arts Adult Programs in Union, NJ

Each child in the Choir has faced significant hardship, often with limited access to education. Through the Choir, the children gain life-changing opportunities for education and personal growth, becoming beacons of hope for their communities.

Choir Manager Tina Sipp shared, “The African Children’s Choir proves just how powerful music can be. These concerts not only provide hope and encouragement to our audiences, but they also offer the children life-changing experiences that help shape them into future leaders.”

The African Children’s Choir invites everyone in all communities to experience their performances and be part of their mission to bring hope through music. No tickets are required, though donations are appreciated. All donations help to continue the Choir’s impactful work.

The event is Sunday, September 21, 2025,  6:00 PM, Sparta Evangelical Free Church, 429 Lafayette Road, Sparta, NJ.

You can get more information and donate HERE.

FreeNew JerseySinging
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Jamal Roberts is picture singing after his win on American Idol with other contestants behind him. The picture also reads "New Jersey Auditions September 4 with the website and disclaimer
Local NewsAmerican Idol Auditions Coming to New JerseyJoel Katz
Liam Kruesi: An athlete competes in the bike section of Ironman wearing red riding right to left with a blurred background of trees
Local NewsManalapan’s Liam Kruesi Takes on Unbelievable ChallengeJoel Katz
Concertgoer forms heart shape with hands at beachside music festival, crowd enjoys live performance in sunset, love symbol gesture at summer event, youth celebration of art outdoor entertainment.
Local NewsNew Jersey Folk Festival Kicks Off Week of Big Arts Events Across StateJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect