African Children’s Choir is Coming to Sparta, NJ

Music for Life has seventeen children in the African Children’s Choir from Uganda. Their ages range from eight to ten. Local New Jersey families host the members of the group in their homes. The kids not only get to see the world, but they can also share and learn about new customs, food, and culture.

The African Children’s Choir is marking over four decades of transforming lives through the power of music, education, and hope. They’ve begun a tour of more than one hundred cities.

African Children's Choir Event Information

The Choir is making a stop at Sparta Evangelical Free Church in Sparta, New Jersey, on September 21st at 6:00 PM.

Audiences all over the world have enjoyed their heartwarming performances. The show blends traditional hymns and African cultural sounds. They also share stories of God’s faithfulness through joyful worship.

All of the young children in the African Children’s Choir are from vulnerable backgrounds across Africa. The African Children’s Choir serves as a powerful testament to the resilience and potential of Africa’s future leaders.

Each child in the Choir has faced significant hardship, often with limited access to education. Through the Choir, the children gain life-changing opportunities for education and personal growth, becoming beacons of hope for their communities.

Choir Manager Tina Sipp shared, “The African Children’s Choir proves just how powerful music can be. These concerts not only provide hope and encouragement to our audiences, but they also offer the children life-changing experiences that help shape them into future leaders.”

The African Children’s Choir invites everyone in all communities to experience their performances and be part of their mission to bring hope through music. No tickets are required, though donations are appreciated. All donations help to continue the Choir’s impactful work.

The event is Sunday, September 21, 2025, 6:00 PM, Sparta Evangelical Free Church, 429 Lafayette Road, Sparta, NJ.