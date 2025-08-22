‘Stand By Me’ Stars Kick Off 40th Anniversary Tour This December

Three stars from the classic film will meet fans in a two-city tour marking four decades since Stand By Me. Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, and Wil Wheaton shared plans for the December events through social media on Tuesday.

The first stop hits the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, New Hampshire, on Dec. 4. The next night brings them to Red Bank, New Jersey's Count Basie Center. Each stop mixes a film screening with stories from the set.

"Can you believe that we filmed Stand By Me FORTY years ago?" Wil Wheaton posted on Instagram per the Boston Globe. "I would like to say I can't, but my aching 53-year-old body reminds me several times a day that it was, in fact, four decades ago that we were all kids in Oregon making a movie we all knew was special."

Rob Reiner directed this tale of four young friends searching for a missing child. The script came from Stephen King's story "The Body" and earned praise at the 1987 Academy Awards with a nomination for best adapted screenplay.

During the shows, they'll share stories about River Phoenix, who shined as Chris Chambers before his death at 23 in 1993.

When pitching the reunion to his old friends, O'Connell brought back his famous movie line: "Wanna see a dead body?" The story, set in small-town Oregon during 1959, first hit screens in August 1986.

Fans who pick VIP tickets can take pictures with the cast and get signed posters. Capitol Center members get first crack at New Hampshire tickets Thursday morning. The public sale starts Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. for both venues.