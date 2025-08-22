New Jersey Woman Takes Bally’s Casino to Court Over $2.5M Jackpot Denial After Machine Glitch

A federal judge cleared the way for a $2.5 million case against Bally's Atlantic City to move ahead. Judge Christine O'Hearn struck down the casino's push to dismiss the suit this week.

At the heart of the dispute sits Roney Beal's claim to a $2,555,908.70 win on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine last February. The casino refused payment, citing technical problems with the device.

According to Beal, casino staff opened the machine without her okay and changed the settings right after her win. Workers then said the jackpot wasn't real due to an error code in the system.

The suit centers on what lawyers call an aleatory contract: where luck decides the outcome, like in gambling. After starting in state court in June, the fight moved to federal court in July.

"When she summoned casino staff, she alleges they interfered with the machine without her consent and told her the win was void due to a computer glitch and machine malfunction," according to court documents, as reported by the Shore News Network.

Bally's won't budge on their position. They say the proof shows the machine messed up, making the win invalid. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement's ongoing review backs their stance, they claim.

Six months ago, Beal took her case to state gaming officials. She's still waiting to hear what their investigation found.

While the judge threw out one part about negligence, the main fight over the broken promise of payment stays alive.