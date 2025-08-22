New Jersey Folk Festival Kicks Off Week of Big Arts Events Across State

The 50th New Jersey Folk Festival starts a week of major shows throughout the state until Aug. 28. Music fills Davidson's Mill Pond Park in North Brunswick on Aug. 23 from morning to late afternoon.

At this free event, two stages burst with sound. Long Time Coming strikes the first chord on the main stage, followed by brass beats from New Brunswick Jazz Project. Jackson Pines and Mike Montrey Band round out the lineup. Over at the Shore Stage, Sierra Peaks mixes with McDermott's Handy's tunes, while Spook Handy leads everyone in song.

MetLife Stadium rocks hard when System of a Down hits East Rutherford for two nights, Aug. 27-28. Twenty years since their last album, they'll blast the stage with Korn. Polyphia and Wisp start the noise each night.

The Who says goodbye at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall on Aug. 23. Soul legend Booker T. Jones opens at 7:30 p.m.

On Long Branch's Great Lawn, Blues Beatles top a free jazz fest on Aug. 23. These Brazilian musicians turn classic Beatles songs blue, with young talent from Sweet Music Academy kicking things off at 1 p.m.

Emmy winner Hank Azaria brings his EZ Street Band to Borgata's Music Box on Aug. 23, playing Springsteen hits. "I've never worked harder preparing for any role than I did in perfecting a singing vocal impression of Bruce," Azaria said per NJArts.net.

Soul icon Mavis Staples lights up Ocean City Music Pier on Aug. 25. Jeffrey Gaines starts the night. Fresh off her new track "Godspeed," Frank Ocean's gift to her voice.

Joy Behar's My First Ex-Husband comes to George Street Playhouse on Aug. 28. Stars Veanne Cox and Sherri Shepherd tell true tales about "the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships" through sharp monologues.

System's Serj Tankian shows his art at Short Hills Mall's Wentworth Gallery on Aug. 24. "I see music and visual art as extensions of the same soul," Tankian said. "When I paint, I'm composing. When I compose, I'm painting."