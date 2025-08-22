Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Expands in New Jersey With New Marlton Location, Sets Sights on Statewide Growth

A new Capriotti's opens at 1041 Route 73 in Marlton this August. The shop marks the second spot in New Jersey, with eight more stores planned across the state.

Business partners and spouses Jimit Dharia and Urvi Jatania run the show. After success with their Princeton store, they're pushing ahead with a third spot at Warren Village by year's end.

“It's exciting! I'm a big fan of the food we serve,” Dharia told What Now Philadelphia. “It'll be a good addition to the community. We've had such good success in Princeton so we just want to continue that with Marlton as well.”

The new spot sits between Banh Thai and Qdoba at The View at Marlton. Seven more stores will pop up soon, with spots still in the works.

The chain started small in Delaware back in '76. Lois and Alan Margolet built it from scratch. Now, with Vegas money behind it, Capriotti's runs 175 shops in 33 states. They want 750 stores up by 2032.

Their star sandwich? "The Bobbie." It packs slow-cooked turkey, tart cranberries, stuffing, and mayo into one mighty bite. AOL readers crowned it "The Greatest Sandwich in America" in 2014. Even former President Biden can't resist it.

In 2024, USA Today readers ranked the chain fourth best nationwide. They stood tall next to Jersey giants PrimoHoagies and Jersey Mike's Subs.

The owners know their stuff. With 14 years of running food spots and building things in Central Jersey, they picked Capriotti's for its top-notch sandwich game. Their path from India to sandwich success shows real grit.

Want Italian subs? They've got them. Craving turkey clubs? Check. Try the Capastrami or sink your teeth into Wagyu beef on a French Dip. Plant fans get their own cheesesteaks too.