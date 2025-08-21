Contests
Catching Up With 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons

I first met 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons about twenty-five years ago. One of the things that stood out to me about him was that he was a truly friendly and…

Joel Katz
Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, Nick Lachey, and Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees on stage performing with the 98 Degrees logo lit on a wall behind them

JUNE 16: (L-R) Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, Nick Lachey, and Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees perform in Wantagh City.

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

I first met 98 Degrees Jeff Timmons about twenty-five years ago. One of the things that stood out to me about him was that he was a truly friendly and super nice guy. As you’ll be able to tell from our conversation below, that’s one thing about him that hasn’t changed.

It was backstage at a concert, and I was talking with him and the rest of the guys, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre. Jessica Simpson was also hanging out, and Jeff commented on how well she and the group all get along.

Fast-forward a quarter century, and we found ourselves in another conversation. This time discussing what he’s been up to over the past few decades and the 98 Degrees new album, Full Circle.

Full Circle is a celebration of their 30th anniversary since 98 Degrees formed. It consists of five brand new songs and five re-recorded, digitally remastered versions of their greatest hits.

Jeff shared his love and appreciation for radio. He said, “We owe all of our careers to, of course, the fans, but radio blew us up. We were on Motown, and Motown was kind of a struggling label, believe it or not. But the radio department stressed the importance of us going to all the stations. That was the catalyst for having success then, and years later, to thankfully have a good reputation and good friendships with all the radio PDs, MDs, and jocks all these years later. Those relationships for us are the most meaningful out there.”

We also talked about the upcoming show, 98 Degrees: Live on Tour. They’ll be at the Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre in Red Bank, NJ, this Sunday, August 24th.

Check out my full chat with Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees here:

98 Degrees has sold over 15 million albums. Their albums have hit gold or platinum status in over 60 countries.

Joel Katz
