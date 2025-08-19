Rabies Alert: New Jersey Sees Jump in Cases as Wildlife Moves Into Neighborhoods

Through June 30, New Jersey officials tracked 68 rabies cases. More infections surfaced in July and August across Middlesex and Burlington counties. A sick bat turned up in a Piscataway house, while workers found an infected raccoon at Delanco's Pennington Park.

As builders clear land statewide, wild creatures push into streets and yards. "It is common because there's so much construction that's happening, and so these furry critters have nowhere else to go, and we're noticing there's more of them around," said Dr. Adam Christman, chief veterinary officer for DVM360, to News 12 New Jersey.

At Pennington Park, a protected dog fought and killed a sick raccoon. The owners started shots as a safety step, based on Burlington County Health Department guidance.

The threat spreads wide, warns Dr. Christman. "It can affect any warm-blooded animal, including us so, yeah, that's right. It can affect possums, foxes, coyotes : it can happen to any of them. Even your pets, that's why we have to make sure they are vaccinated and current on their rabies vaccine: especially our dogs and cats," he said.

State rules demand pet shots. This shield blocks the sickness from spreading between pets and people. "The importance of vaccination is ... to prevent us from coming down with it because it's a zoonotic disease and to prevent our animals from getting it. It's 100% effective, the rabies vaccine," Dr. Christman stated.

Past scares show the risks. In 2021, a wild fox struck a small child in Jackson without warning: she was just four years old.

Medical teams stress key points: Skip feeding wild animals. Watch for mouth foam or mean behavior. Call for help fast if things look wrong.

Dr. Christman shares tips for home safety. "Coverings around areas of your house, because bats like to come in there, coyotes, even things such as solar lights to prevent these nocturnal animals from coming into your backyard."