Jersey City’s First Indoor Pickleball Club Opens, Launching Big Expansion in New Jersey

A new indoor pickleball spot has taken shape at Twin City Shopping Center in Jersey City. The 8,350-square-foot PB Club marks the city's first indoor space built just for this fast-growing sport, as stated by Levin Management Corp on Aug. 12.

Players will find three pro-style courts in a climate-controlled setting. The club runs with minimal staff: members can swipe in through a mobile app any time between 5 a.m. and 1 a.m.

"Our coworking space allows people that work remotely to utilize our private, soundproof area while meeting others with a shared interest in pickleball," said Ari Saposh, according to NJBIZ.

Within the next year and a half, the Saposh group plans to add three more PB Club sites across Hudson County. The club sits inside the 95,000-square-foot Twin City Shopping Center, which houses Aqui Market and Retro Fitness among other stores.

Nicole Anderocci, who secured the deal for Levin Management Corp., spoke about the center's direction. "This lease reflects our commitment to curating tenant mixes that evolve beyond traditional retail to include recreation and community engagement," Anderocci said.

Recent data shows the center drew more than 203,500 visitors in July 2025. A 16,000-square-foot retail spot remains open for lease.

In related news, PickleRage will build a massive 40,000-square-foot site in Plainfield, New Jersey. The new facility will join the New World Sports complex on North Avenue, with doors set to open in late 2025.

"PickleRage is more than just a place to play, it's a spot where athletes, families, and friends can come together to stay active and have fun," said Mike Silva, the future owner of the Union County club, per NJBIZ.