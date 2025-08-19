Contests
How to Watch “Taylor’s Version” of “The Kingdom” Without a Subscription

I’m always thinking that I’m wasting money because we have a ton a streaming services. It seems that each service has at least one show or something that we want….

Joel Katz
The Kingdom: Singer Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 01: Singer Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)



So, needless to say, we have ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. With a couple of Swifties living in our house, we’re going to need it. Or will we?

How to Watch Taylor on "The Kingdom"

Apparently, anyone can watch episode three of the six-part docuseries “The Kingdom tonight at 9 pm on ESPN. It’s called "In Our Chiefs Era," and it focuses on Taylor Swift's impact on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kingdom features how the Chiefs made it to Super Bowl 59. It also talks about the history of the team and where they are today.

Episode three (Taylor’s Version) is a behind-the-scenes look at the day of Taylor's debut appearance at an NFL game in Kansas City. It was two years ago, and she was there to support her guy, Travis Kelce.

Related: Taylor Swift New Album

According to the Kansas City Star, Chiefs exec VP Lara Krug talks about being told by Chiefs president Mark Donovan that Taylor was coming to the game. Donovan says she went to Donovan's office, closed the door, and asked, "This isn’t normal, right?” Donovan responded, “No, Lara, this is not normal.”

In the documentary, defensive lineman Chris Jones mentions what everyone was talking about in the locker room that day. He said, "Taylor Swift? Taylor Swift, for real? Travis, oh my God. We’re like, ‘Oh my God. Travis pulled Taylor Swift.’” 

According to Lara, before Taylor and Travis dated, male and female Chiefs fans were a fifty-fifty split, and now it's closer to sixty percent female.

They love it, and it’s great for the team. More people are watching and coming to games. It’s called the “Taylor Swift Effect.”

Taylor calls Brittany Mahomes and Travis' mom Donna Kelce “two pillars of support.”

Check out the Taylor episode of “The Kingdom” tonight on ESPN.

Kansas City ChiefsTaylor SwiftTaylor Swift documentary
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
