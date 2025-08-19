How to Watch “Taylor’s Version” of “The Kingdom” Without a Subscription

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 01: Singer Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

I’m always thinking that I’m wasting money because we have a ton a streaming services. It seems that each service has at least one show or something that we want.

So, needless to say, we have ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. With a couple of Swifties living in our house, we’re going to need it. Or will we?

How to Watch Taylor on "The Kingdom"

Apparently, anyone can watch episode three of the six-part docuseries “The Kingdom” tonight at 9 pm on ESPN. It’s called "In Our Chiefs Era," and it focuses on Taylor Swift's impact on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kingdom features how the Chiefs made it to Super Bowl 59. It also talks about the history of the team and where they are today.

Episode three (Taylor’s Version) is a behind-the-scenes look at the day of Taylor's debut appearance at an NFL game in Kansas City. It was two years ago, and she was there to support her guy, Travis Kelce.

According to the Kansas City Star, Chiefs exec VP Lara Krug talks about being told by Chiefs president Mark Donovan that Taylor was coming to the game. Donovan says she went to Donovan's office, closed the door, and asked, "This isn’t normal, right?” Donovan responded, “No, Lara, this is not normal.”

In the documentary, defensive lineman Chris Jones mentions what everyone was talking about in the locker room that day. He said, "Taylor Swift? Taylor Swift, for real? Travis, oh my God. We’re like, ‘Oh my God. Travis pulled Taylor Swift.’”

According to Lara, before Taylor and Travis dated, male and female Chiefs fans were a fifty-fifty split, and now it's closer to sixty percent female.

They love it, and it’s great for the team. More people are watching and coming to games. It’s called the “Taylor Swift Effect.”

Taylor calls Brittany Mahomes and Travis' mom Donna Kelce “two pillars of support.”