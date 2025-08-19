Hoboken Italian Festival Makes Its 99th Return With Four Days of Fun

The streets of Hoboken will buzz with activity as the 99th Italian Festival returns Sept. 4-7. Set between First and Third streets along Sinatra Drive, this celebration stands out as a must-see event.

Visitors can wander past sizzling food stalls, catch music acts, try their luck at games, and watch fireworks paint the sky. The heart of the festivities comes alive on Sept. 6 with a traditional mass and Madonna statue procession.

"The festival has been here forever. We keep the tradition going in Hoboken, which is to bring the blessing mother out and carry her around the streets and keep that tradition going and hope for many more years to come," said Dan De Congelio, a festival board member, to NewsBreak.

A fresh twist awaits this year: a chance to win an Italian getaway. Diners at select local spots will receive raffle entries for a package that includes flights and lodging for two.

Since 1926, this gathering has grown from a small street party into a major draw. Each year, thousands flock to the waterfront to take part in the celebrations.

The event spans three blocks by the Hudson River. Mouth-watering aromas drift from food stalls lining Sinatra Drive, while music fills the air from stages scattered throughout. Performers will keep the crowds moving all four days.

At the core of the festival lies Saturday's sacred procession. After morning prayers, participants will guide the Madonna statue through winding neighborhood streets.

Gates open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday runs later until midnight. Weekend hours stretch from noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. Weather permitting, Saturday's fireworks will light up the Hudson River sky.