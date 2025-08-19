Four New Jersey Counties Team Up for Overdose Awareness Event at Somerset Patriots Game

At TD Bank Ballpark on Aug. 23, the Somerset Patriots will mark a milestone. The team's stadium turns into a hub for the 5th Annual Overdose Awareness Day. Four county offices join forces for this vital cause.

Staff from Somerset, Union, Warren, and Hunterdon will run Operation Helping Hand programs. They'll give out life-saving tools and link people to care. The night mixes baseball with a mission to save lives.

"The Somerset Patriots are extremely proud to be able to host such an important event at the ballpark and to partner up with our local law enforcement agencies to help spread the message of how to prevent opioid overdose," said Somerset Patriots Vice President of Operations Bryan Iwicki, per MyCentralJersey.com.

Through mobile units and court plans, Operation Helping Hand steps in before arrests happen. Teams go straight to those who need help most. No badges, no cuffs: just care.

State health workers will pass out Naloxone kits: a critical tool that stops overdoses. Money from a 50/50 raffle goes to Community in Crisis, a Bernardsville group fighting substance misuse.

"Another year to again recognize the important work that Operation Helping Hand performs in supporting those who struggle with addiction," said Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. "It is a wonderful opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation to all of those providing the valuable resources needed to successfully recover from addiction."

Union County Prosecutor William Daniel spoke about the night's weight. "This powerful evening is a time to remember the loved ones we've lost to overdose and renew our commitment to fighting for a future where addiction is met with compassion and support, not judgment," Daniel said.

Two special guests will start the game. One pitch comes from someone who beat addiction. Another from a family who lost someone dear.

Parent to Parent Addiction Services Inc., Prevention Links, and Prevention Resources pitched in to make it happen. These groups work year-round, teaching ways to stop substance use before it starts.