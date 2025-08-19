Asbury Park’s $15 Million Beachfront Project Breaks New Jersey Condo Price Record

A new beachfront complex in Asbury Park just shattered state records. The $7.6 million triplex penthouse leads the $15 million Lido project by Inspired by Somerset Development. Two acres of prime shoreline will soon transform.

When doors open in 2027, 112 units will fill the space. Buyers can pick from modest one-bedroom spots at $825,000 or splash out $8 million for the most spacious options. Units span from snug 970-foot layouts to sprawling 3,800-foot homes.

"Great places means great people, and great people means everybody," said developer Ralph Zucker to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The shore town's market has skyrocketed. Typical homes now cost $789,000: up an astounding 126.1% from $349,000 in 2016. This surge dwarfs East Hampton's 66.7% growth in the same period.

"Asbury Park is experiencing a surge in luxury development, drawing in wealthier buyers and investors, especially from New York City, which is driving up property values and potentially pricing out affordability-minded buyers," said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com.

The Lido stands out with its amenities. Residents will swim in saltwater spas, unwind in Turkish baths, and stroll through art-filled gardens. Inside features include a screening room, spots for pets, and shared workspaces.

Each residence boasts sweeping ocean views. Kitchens sparkle with Taj Mahal stone and Miele equipment. Top-tier units add private pools and outdoor cooking areas.

Architect Michael Lawson wove local elements into his vision. "The materials on the building were specifically selected to mimic the texture and color of the sandy beaches in Asbury Park," Lawson said.

Yet concerns linger about community impact. "Without policies to preserve affordability, Asbury risks becoming dominated by seasonal second homes and high-end properties, diluting its local character and year-round vibrancy," Jones warned.