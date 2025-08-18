The Temper Trap Makes a Comeback After Nine Years with New Single ‘Lucky Dimes’

After nearly a decade of silence, The Temper Trap burst back onto the music scene with "Lucky Dimes" on August 14.

"Good to know that 9 years after the last one, we still have something to say," said vocalist and guitarist Dougy Mandagi, in a statement to Billboard. "It's been an absolute pleasure creating this record and we can't wait to share it with you, not to relive the past but to write the next chapter."

Grammy-nominated producer Styalz Fuego, known for work with Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, mixed striking guitar riffs with sharp beats on the track. Behind the camera, Melbourne artist Joey Clough brought the visuals to life.

Since their 2005 start in Melbourne, the band struck their first gold hit with "Sweet Disposition" in 2008. The debut track soared to first place on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart after playing as a soundtrack in the 2009 movie, 500 Days of Summer.

It also climbed to No. 3 on the Dance Club Songs chart, while claiming spot 17 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. On Spotify, the track boasts 775 million streams, with over 15 million fans tuning in to their music monthly.

DJs John Summit, Vintage Culture, and Lost Frequencies have put fresh spins on "Sweet Disposition," and Triple J's Hottest 100 Australian Songs placed the track at number 11 just weeks ago.

Success came quickly for the Australian indie rock band. Their first studio album, Conditions, broke into Australia's top ten. Two more albums followed — both hitting number one at home. The 2012 self-titled album, The Temper Trap, also pushed through to spot 83 on the Billboard 200.

Last year, the band celebrated the 15th anniversary of "Sweet Disposition" by releasing an acoustic version of the hit and a limited edition of the vinyl reissue.

They reflected on the song's impact and their milestone so far on X at the time, writing: "We never knew when we were in our little studio making these songs that they would still be connecting with people so many years later. Thank you," as reported by NME.

Recent buzz surrounds the group. The late Mac Miller sampled their 2004 track "Love Lost" in his track with the same title featured on the I Love Life, Thank You mixtape. The song has gathered almost 400 million plays since its posthumous release on streaming platforms in 2022.

What's new with The Temper Trap? They just joined Mt. Joy as a featured act to open their Colorado shows this August 14 and 15, but you can still catch them live across America in November. The group's limited November tour will blast through London, Toronto, and New York City before wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 9.