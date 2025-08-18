Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rutgers Researchers Create a Brand New Tomato

Just like millions of other people, I love tomatoes. After all, one of the things New Jersey is known for is our tomatoes. They go with everything. In a salad,…

Joel Katz
'Scarlet Sunrise' is on a green vine, it's a crack-resistant grape tomato with a golden hue and a reddish blush.

‘Scarlet Sunrise’ is a crack-resistant grape tomato with a golden hue and a reddish blush.

Credit: Peter Nitzsche - Rutgers University

Just like millions of other people, I love tomatoes. After all, one of the things New Jersey is known for is our tomatoes.

They go with everything. In a salad, on a sandwich, for creating sauce, or making soup, to name a few. You can grill them, roast them, sauté them, sundry them, or roast them. They even make a healthy juice.

You need them for pizza, salsa, and ketchup. There are so many uses for tomatoes, and there are so many to choose from.

Perhaps you didn’t know (I didn’t know) that there are over ten thousand different varieties of tomatoes. Can you name them? GO!

Name of New Tomato

Ok, maybe not. However, you can add one more to the many types you already know. It’s called the “Scarlet Sunrise” tomato, and it comes from our neighbors right up the street at Rutgers University.

According to the Rutgers website, the Scarlet Sunrise has been in development for about thirteen years, when Rutgers researchers Peter Nitzsche and Tom Orton at the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences got the idea to combine the traits of a red grape and a cherry tomato.

Related: Rutgers Football Breaks Academic Record

Their combination is “a sweet, crack-resistant tomato with a golden hue and a reddish blush.” They say its name is evocative because it’s inspired by the New Jersey skies.

You can check out the new creation when it’s on display at their Open House and Tomato Tasting event on August 27th at their Snyder Research and Extension Farm in Pittstown, New Jersey. The event is from 1 to 7 on Locust Grove Road, where you’ll be able to taste over fifty types of tomatoes.

The tasting experience will also include “wagon tours, educational displays, and support from Rutgers Master Gardeners, who help harvest and serve the fruit.”

The Scarlet Sunrise tomato plants now grow to over six feet tall, and they’re working on “more compact plants without sacrificing flavor.”

Rutgerstomato
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
JAN 11: An empty classroom without a teacher with the desks and learning materials.
Local NewsMiddlesex, Somerset, and Union Teachers of the Year AnnouncedJoel Katz
A brother and sister pose a top a mountain with a view of the valley below
Local NewsOne-Day Vacation Ideas Drivable from New JerseyJoel Katz
Doses of H1N1 influenza vaccine sit in a basket.
Local NewsNew Jersey Can Now Get Flu Vaccine at HomeJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect