Middlesex, Somerset, and Union Teachers of the Year Announced

It’s always a proud moment when a teacher in your town or district is a Teacher of the Year. It’s similar to Magic 98.3’s Annual Teachers Who Make Magic awards….

Joel Katz
The NJEA has announced twenty-one people who have been named New Jersey’s County Teachers of the Year.

The award ceremony took place at The College of New Jersey in Ewing. Each school selects those who are eligible for and can apply for the County Teacher of the Year award.

It’s part of the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program. The initiative is designed to recognize the commitment and expertise of outstanding educators and educational services professionals.

Middlesex, Somerset, and Union County Teachers

Here are the County Teacher of the Year award nominations include teachers from the following counties:

Somerset County: Kiran Masud, English Language Arts at Hillside Intermediate School in the Bridgewater-Raritan School District.

Middlesex County: Pamela Eng, Third Grade at Lincoln Elementary School in Edison Township School District

Union County: Karen Carey Lynch, English Language Arts and Gifted Education at Roselle Park Middle School in Roselle Park School District

A panel of educators selects the New Jersey State winner from each County winner. The winning person is selected from written applications, video submissions, and interviews with the finalists.

The New Jersey State winner will represent New Jersey and compete nationally.

Governor Phil Murphy said, “Great teachers make for great schools, and New Jersey is home to the best public school system in the nation. I applaud this year’s twenty-one County Teachers of the Year for their hard work and dedication to uplift young learners across our state. These awardees exemplify the very best our schools have to offer, and I am immensely grateful for the contributions of these exceptional educators to our school communities.”

Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer shared, “The County Teachers of the Year celebrate the kind of dynamic and innovative instruction that we see in classrooms in school districts across New Jersey. By recognizing these outstanding 21, we show appreciation for their exemplary dedication and contributions. We also elevate the hard work and dedication of the entire profession. These educators serve as an inspiration to a new generation of young minds who, one day, might explore a career in education themselves.”

Joel KatzWriter
