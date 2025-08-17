This Day in Top 40 History: August 17
On Aug. 17, 2011, Katy Perry's song of the summer, "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" hit No. 1 on the charts. With this feat, Perry became the second artist in history to have five singles from the same album reach No. 1. The first was Michael Jackson and his album Bad. Continue reading for more Top 40 history from Aug. 17.
Cultural Milestones
Certain songs and albums define an era and cement their place in culture:
- 1959: Miles Davis released Kind of Blue, a jazz album unlike any that came before it. It's the best-selling (and regarded as the best-ever) jazz album of all time.
- 1968: British group The Doors enjoyed four weeks at No. 1 in the United States with their album Waiting for the Sun. The single from this album, "Hello, I Love You," also reached No. 1.
- 2002: Nelly replaced himself at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when "Dilemma" superseded "Hot in Herre." He became the fifth artist to achieve this unlikely chart accomplishment.
- 2023: Travis Scott retained top spot on the Billboard 200 chart with Utopia. The album included guest features from Drake, Beyoncé, SZA, and many others.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Recordings and performances transform music into a living, breathing entity: Aug. 17 has seen many examples:
- 1960: The Beatles played a rollicking concert in Hamburg. This appearance set the stage for the group's on-stage charisma and persona.
- 1984: After a world tour, Elton John announced his retirement. It didn't last.
- 1991: Nirvana shot the music video for their grunge rock single "Smells Like Teen Spirit." The video was successful at the MTV Video Music Awards, and the track peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Both small and significant changes to the music industry can rock the boat for future generations:
- 1977: As the public was reeling from Elvis Presley's passing, President Jimmy Carter made a statement, saying, "Elvis Presley's death deprives our country of a part of itself."
- 2009: A man stole money from a record store in Christchurch, New Zealand. Bizarrely, he was a regular customer and had provided his name and number to reserve a Pink Floyd album before conducting the robbery.
- 2016: Paul McCartney brought his massive catalog of music to Capitol Records after signing a new recording agreement. The catalog included all his post-Beatles recordings.
Aug. 17 was full of memorable Top 40 moments. It's an excellent date to rewatch the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video.