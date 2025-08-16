Big Time Famous Births and Deaths on August 16th

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the third set against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Gentleman’s Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England.

Today is my mother’s 88th birthday. She was born Harriet Rosalyn on August 16, 1937, in West Philadelphia. She met my dad, Harold, in high school, and they were married on March 1, 1959, when my mom was 21 years old. Yes, you read correctly, my parents’ names are Harriet and Harold.

Why am I writing about my mother’s birthday? Strangely, there have been numerous famous births and deaths on August 16th during her lifetime.

About 8 months before my parents’ wedding, on my mom’s 21st birthday, Madonna Louise Ciccone was born on August 16, 1958.

Madonna shared in an interview that when she started her career, she didn’t think about what she could do to help people. She was only concerned about getting her songs on the radio. She’s happy that she has made a difference in people’s lives. Madonna says, “A lot of people come up to me and say ‘You saved my life,’ ‘You kept my marriage together,’ or ‘You kept me from quitting college,’ or ‘You helped me to keep me going when my mother died.’ You know, like really deep, serious situations, that means a lot to me.” Madonna turns 67 today.

There are several other notable celebrities that share my mother’s birthday.

Actor Steve Carell turns 63 today, best known for his role as Michael Scott in The Office.

Oscar-winner New York-born actress Angela Bassett from What's Love Got to Do with It and Black Pantheris hits 67.

Kathie Lee Gifford turns 72. She was on Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years. She also co-hosted the fourth hour of The Today Show with Hoda Kotb for 11 years. Kathie Lee’s husband, the late Frank Gifford, was also born on August 16th.

We learned of another recently. 2025 Wimbledon Men’s Champion Jannik Sinner also has an August 16th birthday; he’s 24.

Big Time Famous Deaths on August 16th

My mother’s birthday is also, sadly, the day that many celebrities have died. On my Mom’s 9th birthday in 1948, Babe Ruth passed away. Also, dying on Mom’s birthday, her 40th, was Elvis Presley. That was a rough one for her. And then in 2018, on Harriet’s 81st birthday, Aretha Franklin also died.

So if you’re keeping track, my Mom celebrated her day of birth on the same days we lost “The Sultan of Swat,” “The King of Rock and Roll,” and “The Queen of Soul.”