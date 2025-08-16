Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Big Time Famous Births and Deaths on August 16th

Today is my mother’s 88th birthday. She was born Harriet Rosalyn on August 16, 1937, in West Philadelphia. She met my dad, Harold, in high school, and they were married…

Joel Katz
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the third set against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Gentleman's Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the third set against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Gentleman’s Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Today is my mother’s 88th birthday. She was born Harriet Rosalyn on August 16, 1937, in West Philadelphia. She met my dad, Harold, in high school, and they were married on March 1, 1959, when my mom was 21 years old. Yes, you read correctly, my parents’ names are Harriet and Harold.

Why am I writing about my mother’s birthday? Strangely, there have been numerous famous births and deaths on August 16th during her lifetime.

About 8 months before my parents’ wedding, on my mom’s 21st birthday, Madonna Louise Ciccone was born on August 16, 1958.

Madonna shared in an interview that when she started her career, she didn’t think about what she could do to help people. She was only concerned about getting her songs on the radio. She’s happy that she has made a difference in people’s lives. Madonna says, “A lot of people come up to me and say ‘You saved my life,’ ‘You kept my marriage together,’ or ‘You kept me from quitting college,’ or ‘You helped me to keep me going when my mother died.’ You know, like really deep, serious situations, that means a lot to me.” Madonna turns 67 today.

Related: Songs By Madonna That Show Her Emotional Range

There are several other notable celebrities that share my mother’s birthday.

Actor Steve Carell turns 63 today, best known for his role as Michael Scott in The Office.

Oscar-winner New York-born actress Angela Bassett from What's Love Got to Do with It and Black Pantheris hits 67.

Kathie Lee Gifford turns 72. She was on Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years. She also co-hosted the fourth hour of The Today Show with Hoda Kotb for 11 years. Kathie Lee’s husband, the late Frank Gifford, was also born on August 16th.

We learned of another recently. 2025 Wimbledon Men’s Champion Jannik Sinner also has an August 16th birthday; he’s 24.

Big Time Famous Deaths on August 16th

My mother’s birthday is also, sadly, the day that many celebrities have died. On my Mom’s 9th birthday in 1948, Babe Ruth passed away. Also, dying on Mom’s birthday, her 40th, was Elvis Presley. That was a rough one for her. And then in 2018, on Harriet’s 81st birthday, Aretha Franklin also died.

So if you’re keeping track, my Mom celebrated her day of birth on the same days we lost “The Sultan of Swat,” “The King of Rock and Roll,” and “The Queen of Soul.”

Happy birthday, Mom!

AugustCelebrity Birthdays
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentInside Ye’s World: ‘In Whose Name?’ DocumentaryKayla Morgan
Kevin Hart speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards
EntertainmentKevin Hart and Netflix Are Hunting for America’s Funniest New ComedianKayla Morgan
Sophie Turner attends the special screening of Netflix's "Do Revenge" at TUDUM Theater
EntertainmentSophie Turner ‘Mom-Shamed’ for Attending Oasis Concert: Clapped Back at Hater
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect