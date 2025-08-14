New Jersey Companies Grab 140 Spots on Inc. 5000 List, With Pomona Energy Company Leading the Pack

In a striking show of business might, 140 New Jersey firms claimed their place on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. Pomona's Polaris Power Services shot to number 11 in the national rankings.

These firms pushed the U.S. economy forward with $300.7 billion in impact. Their growth created jobs for more than a million workers nationwide. Most companies on the list grew by 169% between 2021 and 2024.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman, according to NJBIZ.

At the front of New Jersey's pack stood Polaris Power Services in energy. Close behind came Titanium Tours at 30, Texting For Less at 31, Moonrock's ad team at 36, and ShipDudes at 39.

Getting on the list took strict rules. Companies had to start before March 2021 in the U.S. They needed $100,000 in 2021 sales, growing to $2 million by 2024. The list ranks firms by their three-year growth rate.

JAG Physical Therapy marked its sixth year on the list at spot 3,779. "Our growth isn't just reflected in numbers. It's measured in the trust of our patients, the commitment of our teams, and the partnerships we've built across the Northeast region," said John Gallucci Jr., who runs JAG Physical Therapy.

First-timer Attain Physical Therapy landed at 755. "To be named No. 755 on the Inc. 5000 is such a profound honor. It reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team," said Matt Cifelli, who started Attain Physical Therapy.

The list spans many fields. CoreWeave hit 45 with AI work, while Culina Health reached 564, and Victory Home Remodeling made it to 685.

Medical care stood out strong. Physical therapy offices mixed with health providers and wellness groups to show solid gains. Tech firms like Bonbloc Software and Semperis also made big moves up the list.