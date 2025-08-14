Atlantic City’s First Marriott Tribute Hotel Opens on Boardwalk

Contests
J. Mayhew
Aerial shot in Atlantic City over Absecon Inlet in New Jersey
Getty Royalty Free

A fresh breeze swept through Atlantic City as the Seahaus Hotel started welcoming visitors on Aug. 12. This new Marriott Tribute Portfolio spot sits right on the famous boardwalk. With 105 rooms, it marks Coury Hospitality's newest addition to the shore.

Inside, guests find a mix of spaces: 53 single rooms, 40 doubles, and 12 suites. Each space pulls in the ocean's calm with soft blues and sandy tones. Steps lead straight to sand and surf, while a fitness center keeps guests active. Weekend shows add spark to stays.

"The Seahaus Hotel offers an atmosphere of seaside serenity and culinary excellence, and was designed for guests to embrace and enjoy the area's charming coastal setting," said Paul Joseph, general manager of The Seahaus Hotel, according to ROI-NJ.

At Cucina Del Mar, waves of Italian coastal flavors mix with fresh catches from local waters. Nick Faucher, who cut his teeth in Philadelphia's food scene, leads the kitchen. Meals flow from sunrise to starlight.

Morning coffee calls from CDM Bakery + Café, tucked into a snug corner. Guests can stretch in yoga classes, swing clubs at nearby golf courses, or catch sea spray on boat trips - all through local partnerships.

Since 1999, Dallas-based Coury Hospitality has built its name running select spots under Marriott and Hilton brands. Their Tribute Portfolio now spans 50 distinct stays worldwide.

Step outside to find Atlantic City's buzz: the Convention Center hums nearby, while sea life swims at the Aquarium. Thrills wait at Steel Pier, shows pack Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, and deals fill Tanger Outlets. More guest activities will pop up as seasons change.

Ready for salt air and ocean views? Visit www.seahaushotel.com to plan your stay at 110 S Morris Ave., Atlantic City.

Atlantic City
J. MayhewWriter
