Taylor Swift Announces New Album and Podcast Appearance

We’re getting new stuff from Taylor Swift very soon! This is very exciting news for my wife and a few other people in the world. At least 100 million Swifties…

Joel Katz
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.

 (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

At 12 minutes after midnight on Aug. 12, Taylor announced that her 12th studio album will be called The Life of a Showgirl.

She hasn’t announced the exact release date yet. However, we do know that your pre-ordered album will ship before Oct. 13, 2025. You knew there had to be a thirteen in there somewhere, right?

We haven’t seen the album cover art yet because it was blurred in a tease of her appearance on her boyfriend and his brother’s podcast tonight at 7. Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast is called “New Heights.” It’s named after their hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

The cover of the album is currently blurred, but she held it up, and the brothers screamed with excitement.

Taylor said, “So I want to show you something.” Jason responded, “OK, what do we got?” She responded, “This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’” The boys screamed, and Travis said, “T.S. 12!”

Related: Alexander Skarsgård Talks About Taylor Swift ‘Widest Dreams’ Song Rumors on Podcast

So now we know that on tonight’s appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, she'll be unveiling the album art and more information. Based on what we could see, the color scheme seems to be mint green and orange.

The new and twelfth album is her first since last year’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift New Album Order Info

You can pre-order it now HERE. The pre-order page says, “Ships before 10/13/2025. This is not the release date, the official release date to be announced.”

Regarding vinyl orders, the page also reads, “Limit 4 per customer. U.S. Customers Only. This product is only available to customers using both a U.S. billing and shipping address for their order.”

Album AnnouncementTaylor Swift
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
