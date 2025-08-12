Netflix Plans $900M Production Studio at Former Fort Monmouth Army Base

A new film hub will rise at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Netflix picked this spot for a 12-soundstage complex, with work starting in 2024. The price tag: $55 million for the land alone.

Both Eatontown and Oceanport boards backed Phase 1A plans. "The process was fair," said Oceanport Mayor Tom Tvrdik, according to Two River Times. "Netflix did a great job, making concessions and listening to the board and public."

The site spans two towns: Oceanport gets four stages, while Eatontown hosts eight. Workers should wrap up in three years, cutting the initial estimate by more than half.

Plans show a mix of buildings: stages, storage space, and an outdoor filming area behind walls. The old McAfee Center on Route 537 will get updates to support film work.

Crews have started knocking down over 80 old structures. Still needed: final approval from county officials, state groups, and New Jersey's Attorney General.

Film crews will work around the clock, with peak hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Staff will range from 200 to 500 people, including actors, directors, and security teams. The site can handle two shows at once.

The plans include spots for 546 cars, with charging stations and golf cart parking. Road fixes are coming too, thanks to talks between Netflix and local groups. A helipad might join the mix.

The wall sparked talks at town meetings: it'll stand 8 to 10 feet tall. Officials pushed for designs that show off the base's military past. "I want to be sure the fort continues to be recognized," said resident Yvonne Bova per Two River Times.

A new trail will link to current paths. This wide, paved route will run from Route 537 to Sherrill Avenue along the north edge.