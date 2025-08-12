Jersey Freeze Opens Third Spot in Colts Neck With Free Ice Cream Giveaway

Contests
A sweet treat awaits locals next month as Jersey Freeze sets up shop in Colts Neck. The grand opening on Aug. 19 kicks off with a two-day celebration, dishing out free soft…

An ice cream cone with sprinkles in someone's hand
A sweet treat awaits locals next month as Jersey Freeze sets up shop in Colts Neck. The grand opening on Aug. 19 kicks off with a two-day celebration, dishing out free soft serve sprinkle cones from 6-9 p.m.

This marks the third spot for the business, adding to shops in Freehold and Bell Works. "Tell your friends. Tag your crew. Share it everywhere," staff announced, according to Patch.

The new store sits at 340 Route 34. Back in 2014, Katie DiNonno and Matt Cangialosi bought the business when Bruce Blackmore stepped down.

DiNonno's path started behind the counter as a teen worker. She climbed to manager status during the 90s, then teamed up with Cangialosi to buy the place. In March 2020, they branched out to Bell Works.

Since 1952, when the Blackmore family started scooping ice cream, the business has grown. Twenty years later, they mixed things up by adding fast food to their menu.

Want a job? The new spot needs workers, 16 or older, who can handle year-round shifts, including nights and weekends. They've got spots open for both part-time and full-time staff.

J. MayhewWriter
