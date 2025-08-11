White House Sub Shop Named New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant

A small sandwich shop tucked away in Atlantic City just snagged the title of New Jersey's most famous restaurant. Ever After In The Woods picked White House Sub Shop, which has sliced and stacked subs since 1946, as the state's standout spot.

In a state stuffed with Italian kitchens and all-night diners, this modest shop shines bright. Two spots serve up their famous sandwiches: one perched on the bustling boardwalk, another nestled on Arctic Avenue.

This choice turns typical Garden State food ideas upside down. While pizza joints and pasta houses fill New Jersey's streets, a simple sub maker proves that bread-and-meat magic wins hearts.

Time tells the true tale: 77 years of serving subs speaks volumes. Since the doors first opened after World War II ended, both beach-going tourists and street-smart locals keep coming back for more.

Rising above thousands of competitors across New Jersey marks a mighty achievement. The shop's victory shows that sometimes the simplest food makes the strongest impression.

Smart placement puts their subs within reach of everyone. Whether you're hitting the slots or strolling the boards, you're never far from their fresh-baked bread and piled-high meats.

This family spot keeps winning by sticking to what works. No fancy tricks: just the same careful prep and friendly service that worked back in '46.