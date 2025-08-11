Selena Gomez Reveals She Wants to Re-Record This 2011 Hit

If you thought “Who Says” was just another pop anthem from Selena Gomez when she fronted the pop-rock band Selena Gomez & the Scene, think again. The self-love banger is still lighting up Gomez’s heart (and ours too) more than a decade after we were first inspired by the lyrics, “I’m no beauty queen/I’m just beautiful me.” And if this song is still part of your self-affirmation playlist, good news. Gomez revealed she wants to re-record it.

Selena Gomez: “It’s The Most Powerful Moment When I Get To Perform It”

In an interview with the Therapuss podcast (via Billboard), Gomez shared that her favorite song when she was still with the band was “Who Says.” It was the lead single from their final album. During her time with the band, they released three studio albums: Kiss & Tell (2009), A Year Without Rain (2010), and When the Sun Goes Down (2011).

The singer-actress said, “It’s the most powerful moment when I get to perform it. That’s honestly the only reason I would ever do a tour again … is if I could perform ‘Who Says.’”

She added that if she is going to perform it today, she’d need to “take it down an octave”, and she’s open to re-recording it, since her song on the original sounds “young.”

“I need to redo it. I should recut it,” the Only Murders in the Building actress firmly declared.

Choking Up While Performing the Song

In a 2016 performance during her Revival tour, Gomez starts to get emotional as the crowd sings (and eventually takes over) singing “Who Says.” She tells the crowd, “You’ve seen me go through my ups and downs. And I couldn’t be more grateful,” per Teen Vogue.

It seems that the song’s powerful message still gets to her even after all these years.

In the same podcast appearance, the Emilia Pérez actress revealed crying while hearing the track on the radio while abroad: “I was like, ‘Why the f—k am I tearing up to my own song? But it was because it was the little me who was there saying these really powerful messages that I still need to hear.”

If you need a reminder why it’s one of Gomez’s favorite songs, watch the music video below.