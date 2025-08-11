Primark Opens New 37,500-Square-Foot Store in Jersey City

A new Primark store will open its doors at Newport Centre in Jersey City on Aug. 14. The 37,500-square-foot space marks the chain's fourth spot in New Jersey. Since coming to the U.S. in 2015, the company has grown to 26 locations.

"Primark opened its first store in New Jersey in June 2016 and since that time we've learned so much about this shopper and their love of our amazing products at amazing prices," said Kevin Tulip, according to NJBIZ.

Shoppers will find clothes across all age groups, along with beauty items and home goods. The brand runs 450 stores worldwide, with a staff of 80,000.

New jobs are up for grabs: both full-time and part-time positions. Workers start at $15 hourly, with raises coming at six and twelve months on the job.

Current New Jersey spots include American Dream in East Rutherford, Freehold Raceway Mall, and The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth. By 2026, plans call for 530 stores globally, with 60 in the U.S.

Opening weekend kicks off with music from a DJ and special gifts for early birds. Young fans can meet Bluey and Bingo on August 16 at four different times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.