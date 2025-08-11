At Home Shutting Down 20 U.S. Stores by This September, Three NJ Spots Going Out of Business

By this fall, At Home will close 20 stores nationwide. Three New Jersey shops must shut their doors as the retailer buckles under mounting debt. Rising costs and steep tariffs pushed the chain toward bankruptcy.

In New Jersey, shops in Middletown Township, Ledgewood, and Ocean Township will close. Four other spots — Wayne, Cherry Hill, Brick, and Turnersville — stay in business.

The cuts hit California hardest, with eight stores closing. New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Washington State, and Virginia each lose two shops.

"[AT Home] has faced a challenging commercial environment brought on by both broader economic and retail-specific market pressure," said At Home officials to official per The North Jersey News.

Two stores dodged the axe. The Princeton shop stays open, along with one Wisconsin spot. No word yet on why these stores made it through the cuts.

Across the tri-state area, six stores will vanish. New York loses shops in Rego Park and the Bronx. Pittsburgh's store closes in Pennsylvania.

In August, five more stores joined the shutdown list. These include Council Bluffs, Iowa; Lake in the Hills, Illinois; Bloomington, Indiana; Ypsilanti, Michigan; and West Bountiful, Utah.

Money troubles hit from all sides. Sky-high interest rates crushed the company. Add in stubborn inflation, costly tariffs, shrinking foot traffic, and fierce competition from discount shops: it's a recipe for trouble.

Each closing store will run final sales before shutting down. At Home sells household items, putting it up against stores like HomeGoods.