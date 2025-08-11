Annual Cancer Fundraiser Raises $1.5M With Bon Jovi Appearance

At a waterfront estate in Rumson, the Power of Pink fundraiser collected $1.5 million for cancer services. The gathering drew 1,000 people to support Monmouth Medical Center's new Vogel Medical Campus in Tinton Falls.

"The work done here is truly impressive, 30 years of celebrating and service to this incredible community and to Monmouth Medical Center," said Mark E. Manigan, RWJBarnabas Health President and Chief Executive Officer per RWJBarnabas Health.

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy introduced rock star Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea. The pair spoke about their work with the JBJ Soul Foundation at the packed event.

Funds will support a new cancer center at Vogel Medical Campus. Patients will get treatment, testing, and prevention care at the site.

Monmouth Medical Center CEO Eric Carney told guests how the Bon Jovis stepped up during COVID-19. They donated their concert team's face shields to protect medical staff when supplies ran short.

Amy and Daniel Reich opened their home for the third straight year. Sima Yakoby Epstein and Debbie Menkowitz led the planning, while Jessica Buchner and Michelle Kutsak managed the shopping area.

The event fits into wider cancer care growth across New Jersey. This year saw The Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center open in New Brunswick. Soon, the Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center will start taking patients.

First Lady Murphy praised the musicians' local impact. "The lessons the Bongiovis' work teaches are uncomplicated but powerful: kindness matters, service can heal, and hope is something we build together," she said.

The Women's Council organized the fundraiser through the Monmouth Medical Center Foundation. Past leaders got recognition for turning a small gathering into a major yearly event.