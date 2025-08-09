This Day in Top 40 History: August 9

On Aug. 9, 1995, the music world mourned the death of Jerry Garcia, co-founder of Grateful Dead. Garcia and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. Grateful Dead had multiple songs and albums appear on the charts, including "Touch Of Grey." Continue reading for more Top 40 music history from Aug. 9.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Songs and albums that top the charts provide a snapshot into music trends and rising stars. Noteworthy achievements from Aug. 9 include:

1966: "Yellow Submarine" by The Beatles was released in the U.S. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was rare because the band's singles typically snagged the top spot.

The Bee Gees topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their single "Jive Talkin'." It was the band's second U.S. No. 1 hit. 1997: Tim McGraw released "Just to See You Smile," which was named the Billboard Song of the Year in 1998. It was McGraw's third No. 1 single from his album Everywhere.

Nickelback released their single "Photograph." The dramatic rock ballad peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and spent 33 weeks on the chart. 2006: After a four-year hiatus, Christina Aguilera released Back to Basics. It was her first No. 1 album since her debut in 1999.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Recordings and live performances are special — there's something particularly meaningful about seeing your favorite bands perform live. Memorable Aug. 9 events include:

1968: Paul McCartney recorded "Mother Nature's Son" solo at Abbey Road Studios. The song was later included on The Beatles' The White Album, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Unbeknownst to the audience or the band, Queen played their last concert with Freddie Mercury at Knebworth Park in England. More than 120,000 fans were in attendance. Mercury tragically died on Nov. 24, 1991. 1994: At an Oasis gig in England, the band's guitarist Noel Gallagher was struck in the face by a man who had rushed the stage. Gallagher refused to continue playing, and a mob attacked the band's tour bus as they tried to leave.

At an Oasis gig in England, the band's guitarist Noel Gallagher was struck in the face by a man who had rushed the stage. Gallagher refused to continue playing, and a mob attacked the band's tour bus as they tried to leave. 1995: The members of KISS recorded an MTV Unplugged special. It was the only time the original band members had performed without their staple makeup looks.