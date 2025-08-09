Chat with Chicago Founding Member Lee Loughnane

I’m working my way through the Chicago horn section. A few years ago, I spoke with trombonist Jimmy Pankow.

Recently, I had the opportunity to have a conversation with co-founder and trumpet player Lee Loughnane. At this rate, I hope to speak with the whole group before the end of the century. Jimmy and Lee are the only two remaining founding members of the band Chicago.

As our chat began with me asking about how he began playing the trumpet, and what his inspirations were. I thought that Jazz trumpeters like Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, or Lee Morgan were probably some of his early influences.

Lee confirmed my thoughts by saying, “Freddie Hubbard, I originally started listening to Big Band albums like Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, and Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey. Those were the records my dad had growing up. I would pick up my horn and play along with those if I could.”

Lee said, “Everybody else, for whatever reason, have not been able to continue on the road. The road is not an easy thing, the travel has never gotten easier. But we still enjoy playing live for people, and the guys that we put in the band are incredible players. They bring in their expertise and their personality, we play the same arrangements, but they sound a little bit different.”

Interview with Chicago Trumpeter Lee Loughnane

He took the time to speak during their current Summer tour. On the day of the interview, Chicago released “Chicago IX: Greatest Hits Expanded.” It’s a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the original album in 1975. The reissue is an expanded edition featuring songs from 1969 through 1980. It’s available on two-LP vinyl or a single CD.

The new edition expands the original 11-track lineup into a 21-track collection that now includes songs from every studio album released during that time.

A few of the new songs include “Street Player,” “Thunder and Lightning,” and “Baby, What A Big Surprise.”