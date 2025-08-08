Enter Online: NY Renaissance Faire Tickets
Enter online for a chance to win a family four pack tickets to the NY Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY!
Magic 98.3 is sending you to the ultimate party at the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, New York, running Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Labor Day August 16th through October 5th!
2025 marks the 48th Anniversary Celebration of the New York Renaissance Faire, and it's a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England, set within the Majestic Groves of Sterling Forest.
Travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth I on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th-century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament. Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more!
For all the info, including hours of operation, directions, or to buy tickets, log onto renfair.com/ny/the-faire!
From 8/4/25 at 12:00am to 9/6/25 at 11:59pm, enter this online contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a family four pack of tickets to the New York Renaissance Faire valued at $48.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of the New York Renaissance Faire. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.