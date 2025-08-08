7:20am: Somerset Patriots Tickets
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning for a chance to win a family four pack of Somerset Patriots tickets.
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning at 7:20am Monday - Wednesday and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for a chance to win a family four pack of Somerset Patriots tickets.
We're giving away a family four pack of Somerset Patriots tickets for a different game each day of the week. See below for the giveaway scheduled.
Monday 8/11 - Win tickets for Tuesday, August 19th at 6:35pm
Tuesday 8/12 - Win tickets for Wednesday, August 20th at 6:35pm
Wednesday 8/13 - Win tickets for Thursday, August 21st at 6:35pm
As the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, the Somerset Patriots develop today’s top minor league talent into the pinstriped superstars of tomorrow for Major League Baseball’s winningest team.
Competing within the Double-A Northeast League, the Patriots play their home games at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ, where fans of all ages and levels of baseball fandom get to enjoy the unique experience that is minor league baseball.
At 7:20am from 8/11/25 to 8/13/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Three (3) random entrants will win a family four-pack of tickets to an upcoming Somerset Patriots game valued at $48, courtesy of the Somerset Patriots. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.