Free Outdoor Heart Festival This Weekend

The weather in Central Jersey is going to be perfect for the Heart Festival this weekend in New Brunswick. It’s an annual free outdoor family-friendly festival that celebrates the vibrant arts and history of New Brunswick and Middlesex County.

“Heart” in “Heart Festival” stands for “History, Education, and Art.” The Heart Festival showcases the cultural and historic offerings in the city of New Brunswick and across the County of Middlesex.

Live Music and Dance at Heart Festival

The Heart Festival features live Disco and Motown tunes by The Discoteks. There will also be Afro-Peruvian music and dance by Socabón Peru Cultural Association and Special Guest Mariela Valencia, and Bollywood Zumba by Navrang Dance Academy. 

Some local talent will be on display as George Street Playhouse musical theatre student, Madison Renda takes the stage. The day also features Grupo de Danza Folklórica La Sagrada Familia, National ACT-SO Bronze Medalist and singer Myles Cherette, New Brunswick Brass,plusJersey Talent winner, andpianist Elias Nicozisis.

Related: Enter to Win Tickets to the NY Renaissance Faire

The dancing include hustle dance instruction with Amy Garcia Phillips and the Contento Dancers, and tap dancer Omar Edwards.  Additionally, kids who attend can take advantage of free dance classes with Princeton Ballet School.

The festival also includes an arts market, craft vendors, free balloon animals, free face painting by Jazzy J, a health and wellness tent with Garden of Healing, free Henna, free arts and crafts with Dibble and Dabble, free caricatures by Matthew Many, and a history corner hosted by East Jersey Old Town Village.

The Art Market features art by Van Aileen Nuckols, Amanda Sullivan, Alfred Dudley III, Jonelle Esteves, and Srushti Basapuri

You can also check out artist Tanja Hudson, wood carving live from timber, DJ IZM, and a lot more.

New Brunswick Heart Festival is presented by State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick Cultural Center, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, and the Arts Institute of Middlesex County.

Get the list of performers and activities here.

Joel Katz
