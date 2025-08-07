Eagles’ Rookie Linebacker Helps Local Students Get School Supplies

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell of Alabama poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected thirty-first overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL newcomer Jihaad Campbell hosted a back-to-school giveaway on Aug. 2. The event took place at Gloucester Township Community Park in Sicklerville, New Jersey. Students received backpacks filled with supplies for the upcoming school year.

From noon until 4 p.m., families gathered at the intersection of Peter Cheeseman Road and Hickstown Road. While kids picked up their school gear, the afternoon buzzed with music, food stands, and local business displays.

Selected 31st in the 2025 NFL draft, Campbell returns to his old stomping grounds. Before his stint at IMC Academy, he spent three years making tackles at Timber Creek Regional High School.

Now an Eagle after his time at Alabama, the young defender stays near his Camden County beginnings. His NFL dreams brought him right back where it started.

This marks his first time giving back as a pro player. The afternoon brought together small business owners and local families in a festive mix.

Just minutes from his former school field, the park sits where Campbell first learned to play. His sports story started here, on Camden County's youth fields and neighborhood parks.

Parents and kids mingled with neighbors at this spacious venue. The open grounds let visitors browse vendor stalls and catch up with friends.

As one of several supply drives in Camden County this summer, the timing worked well. Students can stock up on necessities weeks before school starts.