Bitcoin Comedy ‘What the F*ck Is My Password?!’ Kicks Off Filming in New Jersey

Cameras roll this August in New Jersey as Steve Pink directs "What the F*ck Is My Password?!" The cast brings together Alexander Ludwig, Kate Walsh, and Stephen Dorff in a wild chase for $200 million in forgotten bitcoin.

"This is one of those projects that makes you go, 'I have to be a part of this.' It reminds me of those '90s comedies I loved so much growing up," said Ludwig, according to Deadline.

Jeff Morris wrote the tale of a man who drunkenly bought Bitcoin after graduation. Now, 13 years later, he's stuck with five chances to crack his password. The clock ticks fast.

Film crews will move through New Jersey until September. They'll work in Hudson, Union, Middlesex, and Morris counties. Local residents can join scenes shot in Mountainside, Jersey City, Colonia, Westfield, Morristown, Cranford, and Woodbridge.

Hacks star Poppy Liu joins the cast with Ricky Staffieri from The Bear and Sarah Grey of The Order. Phiphen Pictures' Molly Conners and Amanda Bowers take charge of production.

Pink steps back to his comedy roots after his sci-fi work Terrestrial. His past successes include Hot Tub Time Machine and Grosse Pointe Blank.

Chris Irion and Rob Hammersley's Public House Pictures lead the project. Three Point Capital brings David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, and Viviana Zarragoitia as executive producers.

The production seeks locals to fill various background roles. They need people for pool scenes, mansion staff, coffee shop patrons, and baseball games. Casting continues throughout filming.

Jim Mayhew
