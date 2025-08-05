Wrestling Event Providing Scholarships for Jersey Students

Master of Chaos Kevin Knight and Joel Katz with the IWF belt in the Magic 98.3 studio

On several occasions, I’ve welcomed Kevin Knight, aka the Master of Chaos, into the Magic 98.3 studio. The Independent Wrestling Federation (IWF) has presented multiple fundraising events throughout the years.

Now, for the fifth year in a row, North Arlington, New Jersey, will experience an exhilarating family entertainment spectacular. IWF Wrestling is making its return with the “I WILL NOT BREAK” Live Event on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Once again it will be at North Arlington High School.

Wrestling fans will witness adrenaline-pumping action as world-class athletes compete for the IWF Heavyweight, American, Tag Team, and Women's Championships. The event benefits the Michael Robert Cammett Jr. Memorial Foundation.

IWF 'I Will Not Break' Lineup

Headlining the high-octane madness are Master of Chaos Kevin Knight, Dark Oracle Sage, All-American Atkins Triplets (Brian, Robert and Chip), First-Class Justin Adams, The Standard Bearer Chris Steeler, East Side Dave, Phat Daddy Biggie Biggs, Heavyweight Sean Royal, American Bulldog Ken Reedy, Patrick Sanchez, Prince Malcolm, Ezon Leverett, All-Star Michele Dee, The Iron Woman Skylar and El Famoso Eloy Fiesta.

The foundation was established in memory of IWF Hall of Famer Golden Boy Michael Cammett. Michael passed away in 2021. He was a 2015 graduate of North Arlington High School. Cammett served as captain for Vikings Football, and indoor and outdoor track and field teams. Additionally, he participated in the Vikings Athletic Council, National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Interact Club, and Student Council.

Michael earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University, Newark, in 2019. He was posthumously awarded his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Rutgers in 2023. Michael is a former IWF American Champion, Tag Team Champion, and Junior-Heavyweight Champion. Not to mention Wrestler of the Year honors three times.

The Michael Robert Cammett Jr. Memorial Foundation is a civic member of the Nutley Chamber of Commerce. It honors Michael's lifelong community involvement. The foundation grants scholarships to students graduating from North Arlington High School and contributes to charitable organizations in North Jersey.

IWF concludes its 28th year on October 4th with the I WILL NOT BREAK event. Get more information HERE, or visit IWF on social media @WrestlingIWF.