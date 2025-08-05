Will Call Wednesday: LUMIA

Discover the future with LUMIA: A Futuristic Cirque Show! This groundbreaking production redefines the boundaries of technology and entertainment, blending breathtaking acrobatics with the latest advancements in visual technology. LUMIA showcases an array of holograms, interactive lasers, LED technology, light suits, and even robots that transform the stage into a vibrant canvas of light and movement. But that's not all—LUMIA's ensemble cast of acrobats, jugglers, dancers, specialty acts, and daredevils turns each stage into a playground of awe and wonder. Amped by a pulse-pounding soundtrack, this show doesn't just engage—it electrifies! Don't just watch the future; experience it with LUMIA.

From 6:00am to 10:00am on 8/6/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Four (4) random entrants will win a family four pack of tickets to LUMIA on Saturday, August 9th at 1pm valued at $180, courtesy of the State Theatre New Jersey. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.