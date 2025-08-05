Earth, Wind & Fire Makes Surprise Appearance with Sabrina Carpenter at Lollapalooza

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Verdine White of Earth Wind and Fire performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards “Let’s Go Crazy” The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans went wild when Earth, Wind & Fire jumped on stage during Sabrina Carpenter's headlining set at Lollapalooza 2025 on Sunday night.

"We can just let loose, right? We can just groove. So I thought, why not bring out my friends from Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire!" said Carpenter.

The legendary funk band teamed up with the pop star to perform two of their biggest hits - the 1981 dance classic "Let's Groove" and their signature 1979 hit "September." This was the second time a Rock Hall band has performed with the up-and-coming 26-year-old this summer.

Earlier this month in London's Hyde Park, Duran Duran joined Carpenter on stage for an energetic version of "Hungry Like the Wolf." These unexpected collaborations between artists from different eras have become increasingly common at major festivals.

Currently on their summer tour, the funk legends will head to Interlochen, Michigan, next. They've built an incredible musical legacy since their early days in Chicago's late '60s music scene.