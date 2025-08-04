Contests
Franklin Food Bank’s Beyond the Bell Program Benefits Local Schools and Families

Joel Katz
We're in an era marked by an alarming double-digit percentage increase in childcare and grocery costs since 2019. Families with children often face unprecedented challenges.

"It's incredibly tough to be a kid when food insecurity impacts daily life," says Franklin Food Bank Program Director, Keli Watkins. "But at the Franklin Food Bank, we firmly believe that hunger doesn't have to define childhood in Franklin Township, not with our presence."

Franklin Food Bank Beyond the Bell Program

The "Beyond the Bell" initiative is designed to meet families exactly where they are. Its goal is to ensure direct access to nutritious food and broader educational opportunities.

This partnership between the Franklin Food Bank and Franklin Township School District created in-school Food Security Advocate positions. This helps to navigate what promoting food security efforts look like for each individual school. Additionally, the food bank designs and supports multiple key direct food access programs, including:

  • Satellite Food Pantries: Currently, the food bank has a satellite pantry in 5 schools with a goal of being in every school in Franklin Township by the end of 2025
  • Free Farmers Markets: Bringing fresh produce and healthy options directly to school campuses.
  • Drive-Thru After-School Food Distributions: Offering accessible food pick-up points outside of traditional Food Bank hours.

Beyond immediate food access, the Franklin Food Bank's Beyond the Bell initiative extends into cross-curricular programs that enrich students' learning and well-being.

Since 2023, these have included STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math). Events with food distributions in advance of long breaks such as Spring and Winter.

The food bank has also driven Visual Art programs that encourage creative expression. They include a decorative initiative that featured art on the walls of the Bodega Joe’s pantry.

Most recently, the incredibly creative Rising Tides of Hunger Poetry Competition concluded in June. It showcased students as they powerfully explored themes of food insecurity and climate change through their written and spoken words.

"Our collaboration with local schools as trusted community institutions is paramount," Watkins emphasizes. "We work hand-in-hand to build awareness and foster a supportive community, ensuring we're responsive to the fluctuating needs of our neighbors."

Visit from FFB's Keli Watkins

This collaborative approach is further strengthened through active participation in Back-to-School Events, Family Information Workshops, and insightful Presentations to students, staff, and community partners.

The Franklin Food Bank invites all community members to learn more and participate in their upcoming events, which can be found on their website at FranklinFoodBank.org.

