BTS Star Pulls Security Guard Onstage for Surprise Performance at Newark Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: BTS’ Jin lights the Empire State Building in celebration of his second solo album, Echo, on May 20, 2025 in New York City.

At the Prudential Center in Newark, BTS singer Jin picked a security guard from the crowd. The guard stepped up for an unplanned duet of "Moon" that stunned fans.

"This is supposed to be spontaneous, I want someone who hasn't practiced," said Jin, according to The Daily Jagran. With quick tips on the intro, Jin handed his mic to the startled guard.

Social media lit up with reactions. "No one is safe in seokjin's concert I bet even the staffs are sweating too," one fan wrote on X. Another chimed in: "The security guy just got a jackpot, tho ... To be face to face with WWH.. When will he had a chance again in the future?"

As Jin closed his final U.S. show, he shared his plans. "I am excited to think that I'm going to work hard on making music with the members and that I will come back in front of you again with the members," he told his fans.

The guard's brief stint as a singer turned into a standout moment. His shy grin and attempt at the lyrics sent the crowd into a frenzy. The packed arena roared with support for the impromptu performer.

While the setlist included many fan favorites, this spontaneous "Moon" duet stole the show. The guard's unexpected stage debut created what many called the night's most genuine moment.