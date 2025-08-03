Dance Moms Alum Jersey Girl GiaNina Returns for Masterclass

You probably know GiaNina Paolantonio. If you haven’t heard of her, she’s a TV's "Dance Moms" alum from Oakhurst, New Jersey, and is having a homecoming of sorts.

GiaNina is a viral dance phenom with over four million followers and billions of views. She’s returning to her home state of New Jersey on August 12th as part of her worldwide dance workshop tour. She’ll be leading a high-energy, sold-out masterclass at 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio.

Born and raised in New Jersey, she is coming back with her signature TikTok-inspired choreography and creative movement to share.

Hundreds have signed up to watch GiaNina coach the next generation of New Jersey’s dancers. GiaNina has become one of the most in-demand young choreographers today. She’s known for creating viral routines that drive major music releases.

She works directly with the world’s top artists and music labels to choreograph content. Her JLo dance video routine has garnered over half a billion views.

GiaNina Broadway Debut

You may remember GiaNina from when she made her Broadway debut at age 9 in Matilda the Musical. I remember the scene that includes her as a principal ballerina in The Greatest Showman. She shares the screen with Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson in the film.

This Jersey girl also made her hometown proud when she toured with Mariah Carey on her All I Want for Christmas Tour. Most remember GiaNina when she was a fan favorite and stood out on Season 8 of "Dance Moms." Amazingly, she accomplished all of this before she turned twenty.

During her time on the show, she shared, “I think the top three qualities you need to be are well-rounded in every style, great musicality, and being able to pick up a routine really fast.”

Her worldwide dance workshop tour is a series of classes, a global movement that helps inspire empowerment and creativity.

The tour hits Monmouth County when the Jersey Shore Dance Class with GiaNina returns for her Summer masterclass. She’ll be at the Woman's Club of Asbury Park on Wickapecko Drive in Ocean Township, New Jersey.