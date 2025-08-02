Contests
LISTEN LIVE

More Big Names Added to Farm Aid 40th

I remember when the first Farm Aid happened forty years ago. It was September of 1985, and right on the heels of Live Aid, less than two months earlier. I…

Joel Katz
Farm Aid board artists at Farm Aid 2023. Neil Young, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Margo Price pose for a pic together between two tour busses

Farm Aid board artists at Farm Aid 2023. Neil Young, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Margo Price.

Credit: Scott Streble

I remember when the first Farm Aid happened forty years ago. It was September of 1985, and right on the heels of Live Aid, less than two months earlier.

I recall thinking as a kid, “Wow, there are a lot of aid concerts, and they’ve got a lot of big names.” And there were.

In addition to the organizers, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young, the first Farm Aid featured many legends. Tom Petty, Billy Joel, and Bob Dylan were a few who donated their time to help American farmers.

Related: Fire Aid Fund Spending Questioned, Organizers Respond

The first Farm Aid was held in Champaign, Illinois. Now, the fortieth anniversary benefit concert will be held on September 20th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Performers this year once again include ninety-two-year-old Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Margo Price, and recently added Country Music Hall of Fame electee Kenny Chesney. This will be Kenny’s fourth Farm Aid appearance.

Also announced this week, Wynonna Judd and Steve Earle have also joined the show. This will be Wynonna’s debut appearance at the festival. Steve is making his ninth appearance at Farm Aid, including the original event forty years ago.

Farm Aid Director Talks to Artists' Commitment

Jennifer Fahy, Farm Aid co-executive director, says, “We're excited to have Kenny Chesney back on the stage this year. He's one of many artists who have returned, generously donating their travel and performances to raise awareness about the family farmers who grow good food for all of us. Kenny's appearance, along with the addition of music legends Wynonna Judd and Steve Earle, will make this an unforgettable anniversary event.”

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds are coming back as well. It's Dave's sixteenth and Tim's sixth farmer benefit concert. Others include Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Jesse Welles, Madeline Edwards, and Wisdom Indian Dancers.

Tickets and information for Farm Aid's 40th-anniversary music and food festival are available for purchase at farmaid40.org.

Since 1985, Farm Aid has raised more than $85 million to support programs that help farmers.

Dave Matthews BandFarm AidJohn MellencampMargo PriceNeil YoungWillie Nelson
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: August 2Briana Kelley
A split image of T-Pain performing at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the left and Zedd attending YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on the right.
MusicT-Pain, Zedd, and MGK to Headline Las Vegas Grand Prix Music Festival at SphereQueen Quadri
(L-R) Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform during Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration on December 31, 2024 in New York City.
MusicSamsung TV Plus Will Show Five Free Jonas Brothers Concerts LiveQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect