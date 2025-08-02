More Big Names Added to Farm Aid 40th

I remember when the first Farm Aid happened forty years ago. It was September of 1985, and right on the heels of Live Aid, less than two months earlier.

I recall thinking as a kid, “Wow, there are a lot of aid concerts, and they’ve got a lot of big names.” And there were.

In addition to the organizers, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young, the first Farm Aid featured many legends. Tom Petty, Billy Joel, and Bob Dylan were a few who donated their time to help American farmers.

The first Farm Aid was held in Champaign, Illinois. Now, the fortieth anniversary benefit concert will be held on September 20th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Performers this year once again include ninety-two-year-old Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Margo Price, and recently added Country Music Hall of Fame electee Kenny Chesney. This will be Kenny’s fourth Farm Aid appearance.

Also announced this week, Wynonna Judd and Steve Earle have also joined the show. This will be Wynonna’s debut appearance at the festival. Steve is making his ninth appearance at Farm Aid, including the original event forty years ago.

Farm Aid Director Talks to Artists' Commitment

Jennifer Fahy, Farm Aid co-executive director, says, “We're excited to have Kenny Chesney back on the stage this year. He's one of many artists who have returned, generously donating their travel and performances to raise awareness about the family farmers who grow good food for all of us. Kenny's appearance, along with the addition of music legends Wynonna Judd and Steve Earle, will make this an unforgettable anniversary event.”

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds are coming back as well. It's Dave's sixteenth and Tim's sixth farmer benefit concert. Others include Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Jesse Welles, Madeline Edwards, and Wisdom Indian Dancers.

Tickets and information for Farm Aid's 40th-anniversary music and food festival are available for purchase at farmaid40.org.