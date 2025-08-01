This Day in Top 40 History: August 1

On Aug. 1, 1987, "Shakedown" by Bob Seger hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The energetic single was Seger's only No. 1 hit, and it was featured in Eddie Murphy's movie, Beverly Hills Cop II. Keep reading for more important events that took place on Aug. 1 in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 1 is associated with several chart-topping songs and albums, such as:

1964: Beatlemania was in full swing — "A Hard Day's Night" by The Beatles hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album of the same name held the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Here are some cultural milestones that took place on Aug. 1 that left a mark on the music world:

1942: The American Federation of Musicians went on strike against major record companies due to disagreements over royalty payments. Union musicians weren't allowed to make commercial recordings for major record companies.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances on Aug. 1 became unforgettable moments, including:

1971: George Harrison from The Beatles hosted a charity concert called The Concert for Bangladesh. This show was the first of its kind, setting the stage for other charity gigs such as the iconic 1985 Live Aid concert.

