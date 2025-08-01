State Theatre Broadway Series Tickets on Sale This Morning

Cast members from the Broadway show Mrs. Doubtfire on stage

It’s Broadway Week on Magic 98.3 with State Theatre New Jersey. I’ve been giving away tickets throughout to celebrate.

Today, tickets go on sale, August 1st at 10 am.

State Theatre New Jersey has the most extensive Broadway show season in New Jersey, featuring the national tours of Tony Award-winning and groundbreaking hit shows.

In addition to offering tickets to individual shows, the theater has a “Broadway Buy More Save More” program.

You can save a lot if you buy tickets to three or more shows. There are also major discounts if you become a season ticket holder. There are also “Bring Your Friends” specials for select shows.

State Theatre New Jersey’s Broadway Series kicks off with Mrs. Doubtfire - The New Musical Comedy on November 1st and 2nd. It continues with Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight by Hal Holbrook on November 5th and 6th.

Then it’s the Tony Award-winning show, Kinky Boots, from February 27th through March 1st. The biggest Tony Award-winning show of 2024, Stereophonic, happens from March 27th to the 29th.

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man hits May 8th to 10th, followed by Monty Python’s Spamalot June 27th and 28th.

Other shows included in the Broadway season include Mandy Patinkin in Concert: JUKEBOX on November 7th, ELF The Musical November 14th to 16th, and Sarah Brightman: A Winter Symphony on November 30th.

Tickets also go on sale today for Cirque Dreams Holidaze on December 12th and 13th, and RENT in Concert on February 19th.

Magic 98.3 is the official sponsor of State Theatre New Jersey’s Broadway Series.

For more information about the Broadway Season, visit STNJ.org/Broadway or call 732-246-SHOW.