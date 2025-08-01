A new mobile program launched in Newark today links event visitors to over 20 local food spots. The Experience Newark: Festivals & Flavors plan brings together the Newark Alliance, Invest Newark, and the city's Arts and Education District.

"Experience Newark is an opportunity for our city to showcase its vibe and vibrance – all the more brilliant under the stage lights of this summer's most exciting festivals including Prudential North to Shore Festival," said Mayor Baraka, according to Yahoo Finance.

Users who check in at listed spots get special deals. They can grab the passport through Newark Happening's site or scan QR codes around town. The simple setup takes just minutes.

Three main food zones make up the program: the Arts and Education District, Halsey Street, and the Ironbound area. Black Swan Espresso serves rich coffee drinks, while Taste of the Caribbean cooks up island flavors. Newark Local Beer pours craft brews, and Vivo Tapas Kitchen plates Spanish small bites.

"This initiative pairs visitors and residents attending events with restaurants and businesses they may want to visit," said Marcus Randolph, CEO of Invest Newark per TN Content Exchange. "By activating our districts during high-profile events, we create opportunities for entrepreneurs to shine."

Staff guides now stand ready at key spots like Prudential Center. These local experts share tips and walk guests to nearby food spots and city landmarks.

The program got its first test run during the July 27 Tyler, The Creator show at Prudential Center. Concert fans found their way to Just Delicious, a new spot on Market Street.

"Our goal is to activate the whole city through events like Prudential North to Shore Festival," said John Schreiber, who runs NJPAC. "We want to give show-goers good reasons to check out Newark's neighborhoods."