Magyar Commercial Free Café: Superman Fandango Passes

Look up! Superman flies into theaters this summer, starring David Corenswet in the dual role of the original Super Hero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Super-Villain Lex Luthor. In this first feature from DC Studios, filmmaker James Gunn delivers his signature blend of heart, humor and of course, epic action. Don’t miss Superman, in theaters now. A Warner Bros. Pictures release.

From 12:00pm to 1:00pm from 8/4/25 to 8/8/25, text your name and where you’re listening to 732-545-8275 to enter this text to win contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of Fandango movie passes to see Superman valued at $50, courtesy of Allied Global Marketing. You'll also receive a short stack of New Jersey Lottery Instant Games valued at $10, courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.