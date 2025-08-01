Impossible Question: Weapons Fandango Passes

From the horror master behind BARBARIAN, Zach Cregger, comes his latest film, WEAPONS. Last night, at 2:17 a.m., every child from Ms. Gandy’s class in Maybrook Elementary School woke up, got out of bed, went downstairs, opened the front door and walked into the dark… And they never came back. Experience Zach Cregger’s WEAPONS in theaters and IMAX nationwide on August 8.

From 6:00am to 7:00am from 8/4/25 to 8/8/25, call 732-545-8275 with the correct answer to the Impossible Question to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of Fandango movie passes to see Weapons valued at $40, courtesy of Allied Global Marketing. You'll also receive a short stack of New Jersey Lottery Instant Games valued at $10, courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.